Milwaukee police: No arrests in triple homicide case in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Autopsies were expected to be done Monday on the bodies of three men found fatally shot in a Milwaukee apartment building.
Police continue to investigate and say no arrests have been made in Sunday's homicides.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victims as 39-year-old Tyaries McKinney, 52-year-old Clarence Harris and 26-year-old Anthony Thompson. The medical examiner's reports say Harris and Thompson lived at the apartment where the three bodies were found.
Antonio Tate said the youngest victim was one of his best friends.
"I know his mom. I know his brothers," Tate told WITI-TV. "I'm hurt over this, you know? My heart crushed."
People are also reading…
Tate tried to find the words to express his shock and heartache after his friend and the two others were fatally shot.
"I lost a granddad to gun violence," said Tate. "I lost an uncle to gun violence. I almost lost my life to gun violence, and I just lost one of my best friends to gun violence. It don't ever stop. Violence never stops in Milwaukee."
Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke with grieving family members at the scene Sunday and called on the community to step up and prevent another family from feeling their pain.
"They're crying. They're mourning," said Johnson. "They're hurt because somebody that they cared about it is in that building behind me, and they're dead and we shouldn't have that in this community."
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.