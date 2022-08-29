Milwaukee police officer shot by dead suspect's gun that accidentally went off, chief says

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot and injured when a gun that had been used by a suspect to kill himself accidentally went off again, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman said Friday afternoon.
There was a strong police presence throughout the afternoon Friday near the intersection of 11th Street and Keefe Avenue in Milwaukee.
According to Norman, police were moving to arrest a wanted 43-year-old man accused of violating a domestic violence injunction. As police approached, the man allegedly fled on foot and fired a gun at officers but missed. At least one officer fired back, Norman said, but also missed. No injuries were reported from that exchange of gunfire.
The suspect then ran into a backyard and turned the gun on himself, fatally shooting himself in the head, Norman said.
“Officers arrived and approached his body behind a ballistic shield,” WTMJ-TV reported. “As officers turned the suspect over, the suspect’s firearm accidentally discharged, hitting one of the officers.”
People are also reading…
An autopsy on the deceased man is reported to be scheduled for Monday.