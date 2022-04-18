Milwaukee woman pleads guilty to abandoning 'Baby Theresa’s' body in woods 13 years ago

JUNEAU — A 45-year-old Milwaukee woman entered a guilty plea in Dodge County courts on Monday, ending a 13-year question on how the body of “Baby Theresa” was left in the woods outside of the town of Theresa.

Karin S. Luttinen is following a plea agreement after facing charges of putting her newborn daughter’s lifeless body in a garbage bag before abandoning the body in the wooded area.

Luttinen appeared in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow. Luttinen entered a guilty plea to a felony count of concealing the death of a child. She could face up to 1½ years in prison and 2 years of an extended supervision if convicted of the offense.

Luttinen said she was unaware she was pregnant until near the end of her pregnancy, according to a criminal complaint, and gave birth to the girl in April 2009 in a bathtub before disposing of the child’s body. An autopsy on the newborn — dubbed “Baby Theresa” by authorities — determined she had died of “fetal demise,” which indicates a child may have died prior to or shortly after birth.

According to the plea agreement, Luttinen would waive her preliminary hearing, which she has already done. On Monday, she fulfilled another requirement of the plea agreement by entering a guilty plea to the charge of concealing the death of a child. Luttinen’s attorney may recommend any sentence, but the prosecution will not recommend a specific sentence.

However, the plea agreement allows the prosecution to recommend some incarceration is appropriate without stating a specific amount of time. The state may discuss the facts and circumstances of the case and any and all considerations related to sentencing. The state also may explain the potential penalties including the maximum sentence in the case.

The baby was found by a man cutting wood on a private property on April 29, 2009. Her body was discovered on Lone Road less than a mile from Highway 175 and less than 3 miles from Highway 41.

Authorities found a maxi pad wrapper in the trash bag containing the infant. It was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and came back with a DNA profile of Baby Theresa’s then-unidentified mother.

The case was initially charged using the name Jane Doe in 2014 to prevent the statute of limitations from expiring. However it wasn’t until Jan. 29, 2021, that Luttinen was first approached about the case. A special agent for the Wisconsin Department of Justice went to speak to the father of the child and Luttinen following a potential match on the family tree DNA results.

According to the complaint, Luttinen initially denied ever being pregnant but submitted a DNA sample. DNA results showed on March 1, 2021, that Luttinen was a major component source for the maxi pad wrappings. DNA markers also showed that Luttinen was the biological mother of Baby Theresa.

DNA testing was done throughout the years, however it wasn’t until 2018 when Dodge County Detective Vickie Brugger started speaking to Dodge County Medical Examiner PJ Schoebel about revisiting the investigation using forensic genealogy. Additional genetic analyst was completed and narrowed the search to a specific branch of the family.

Speaking to law enforcement in March 2021, according to the complaint, Luttinen said she did not know she was pregnant until toward the end of her pregnancy.

She was in the bathroom when her water broke, the complaint said, and gave birth to the girl in a bathtub with water in it, which she said she turned on to get more comfortable. According to the complaint, the baby came out head first and face down with the umbilical cord wrapped around the baby’s neck.

Luttinen told law enforcement she blacked out for 15 minutes and awoke to the tub being empty of water, according to the complaint. She told investigators she was in a panic, drove around aimlessly and decided to place the girl’s body in the woods as a final resting place, the complaint said.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled on Aug. 5.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.