Minneapolis man facing 6th OWI after being 'all over the road,' near-crashes on I-90/94 near Mauston

Xiong activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, then approached the driver. The driver was on his cell phone, which he said he was using for GPS. The phone had a map app displayed with a route activated, coming from Minnesota and heading to Illinois.

The driver said he did not have a license, but was identified by his identification card as Ruben Ashford. Ashford’s eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred.

Asked how much he had to drink, Ashford said he was drinking water and showed Xiong a 16-ounce water cup in the center console. Asked if he had been texting, Ashford said yes. Xiong requested to see Ashford’s phone to confirm text message time stamps, and though Ashford agreed, he opened a web browser and began typing on his phone.

While typing, Ashford appeared to have issues with manual dexterity. When asked to set the phone down it took five attempts before Ashford complied. Ashford stated he was attempting to find the city he was traveling to, despite the city being already typed into the GPS app.