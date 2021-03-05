Minneapolis man facing 6th OWI after being 'all over the road,' near-crashes on I-90/94 near Mauston

A Minneapolis man is facing his sixth OWI charge after allegedly blowing a 0.284 blood-alcohol content reading following several near-crashes on Interstate 90/94 near Mauston.
Ruben Ashford, 44, is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – sixth offense, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:12 p.m. Dec. 4, Trooper Sou Xiong was dispatched for a driving complaint of a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-90/94 near mile post 64. According to the reporting party, the vehicle was traveling “all over the road” and had near-crashes with multiple vehicles.
While on route, Xiong received a report that the vehicle had exited in Mauston and stopped at an auto parts store, and then reentered the interstate.
At about 1:30 p.m., Xiong observed the vehicle pass his location. As he caught up to the vehicle he observed a large crack across the entire windshield, including in the critical area. The vehicle changed lanes and both tires passed the solid white fog line.
Xiong activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, then approached the driver. The driver was on his cell phone, which he said he was using for GPS. The phone had a map app displayed with a route activated, coming from Minnesota and heading to Illinois.
The driver said he did not have a license, but was identified by his identification card as Ruben Ashford. Ashford’s eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred.
Asked how much he had to drink, Ashford said he was drinking water and showed Xiong a 16-ounce water cup in the center console. Asked if he had been texting, Ashford said yes. Xiong requested to see Ashford’s phone to confirm text message time stamps, and though Ashford agreed, he opened a web browser and began typing on his phone.
While typing, Ashford appeared to have issues with manual dexterity. When asked to set the phone down it took five attempts before Ashford complied. Ashford stated he was attempting to find the city he was traveling to, despite the city being already typed into the GPS app.
As Xiong performed a records check, Ashford began video chatting with his wife. He had to be asked several times to hang up and exit the vehicle, eventually complying with the request. He was instructed to move to the front of the cruiser, where he sat down.
Asked how much he really had to drink, Ashford said he went to work early the previous day and had not been to sleep. After getting off work at 4:30 p.m., he packed the car for a move to Illinois. He then stated he got between one and two hours of sleep, then left Minnesota around 8 a.m.
While speaking with Ashford, the trooper noticed a strong odor of intoxicating beverages emanating from his person. Asked again how much he had to drink, Ashford said nothing. When informed Xiong could smell the alcohol, Ashford said it was coming from his pores, and that he had last drank around 8 or 9 o’clock with no specificity of a.m. or p.m. He then repeated his timeline, and during a third run-through of the timeline said he had something to drink between 8-10 p.m. the previous night.
Ashford performed standard field sobriety tests. During the tests, Xiong observed multiple clues indicating intoxication, and Xiong had to discontinue each of the tests after Ashford could not comply with instructions.
A preliminary breath test gave a result of 0.284 blood alcohol concentration. Ashford was placed under arrest for drunk driving.
While searching the vehicle, Xiong found a bottle of vodka underneath the passenger seat containing a trace amount of liquid. The water cup appeared to contain a non-intoxicating beverage.
Ashford is scheduled for a plea hearing March 23 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.