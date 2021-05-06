Minnesota mask mandates to end by July 1 as Walz eases rules

About 59% of Minnesota's population 16 years and older has received at least one vaccine shot, and nearly 46% have completed the series, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The governor's office says the state is on track to hit the 70% first-shot mark by the end of June.

Because younger Minnesotans are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, the state's hybrid model of in-person and distance learning for schools will continue until the end of the academic year to protect students, teachers, and staff. Other emergency measures Walz has imposed under his emergency powers will remain in place, including an eviction moratorium and a price gouging ban.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I know the last year has tested us. But we made those sacrifices to save lives until a vaccine could keep Minnesotans safe," Walz said. "We all now have the ability to protect our loved ones. So go get your vaccines, Minnesota, and do your part to finally put this pandemic behind us."

Republican legislators, who have struggled unsuccessfully to roll back the governor's emergency powers since last summer, were quick to say his new steps don't go far or fast enough.