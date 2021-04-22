Minnesota Supreme Court green lights Superior gas plant; environmental review not required

The Minnesota Supreme Court says regulators do not need to conduct an additional environmental review for Dairyland Power Cooperatives proposed $700 million natural gas generator in Superior.
The ruling, issued Wednesday, reverses a lower court’s 2019 order that struck down regulatory approval for the Nemadji Trail Energy Center, a controversial 625-megawatt plant that would be jointly owned by Minnesota Power.
The court determined that because the plant is to be built in Wisconsin, the state does not have authority to consider the environmental impact. In a dissenting opinion, Justice Margaret Chutich wrote that the plant, just 2.5 miles from Minnesota, would have “a significant impact on Minnesotans and their natural environment.”
The court sent the case back to the court of appeals to consider whether there was enough evidence to support the Public Utilities Commission’s decision to approve Minnesota Power’s plan to form an out-of-state subsidiary to own the plant. Wisconsin law does not allow foreign entities to own and operate power plants.
In a written statement, Dairyland said the decision affirms that Minnesota Power "followed the appropriate regulatory steps."
The utilities say the plant will allow them to move away from coal-fired generation by supporting the addition of intermittent sources like wind and solar.
Environmental groups -- including the Sierra Club, the Union of Concerned Scientists and the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy -- say there are better and cleaner alternatives to a plant that will produce millions of tons of heat-trapping gases.
In a joint statement, they said “the disappointing decision does not change the glaring problems” with the fossil fuel plant, “which not only flies in the face of Minnesota’s critical climate reduction goals but furthermore is unnecessary to meet future energy demands.”
The project also faces legal hurdles in Wisconsin, where the Sierra Club and Clean Wisconsin have asked a Dane County judge to review the Public Service Commission’s authorization of the plant, which they say will deplete groundwater, destroy wetlands and pump heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.
The PSC declined to consider the impact of the 2.7 million tons of carbon dioxide it’s expected to produce each year.
Those groups are also seeking to question former PSC Commissioner Mike Huebsch, who cast one of two votes to approve construction of the plant just months before he applied for a job as Dairyland's chief executive officer.