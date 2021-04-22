Minnesota Supreme Court green lights Superior gas plant; environmental review not required

The Minnesota Supreme Court says regulators do not need to conduct an additional environmental review for Dairyland Power Cooperatives proposed $700 million natural gas generator in Superior.

The ruling, issued Wednesday, reverses a lower court’s 2019 order that struck down regulatory approval for the Nemadji Trail Energy Center, a controversial 625-megawatt plant that would be jointly owned by Minnesota Power.

The court determined that because the plant is to be built in Wisconsin, the state does not have authority to consider the environmental impact. In a dissenting opinion, Justice Margaret Chutich wrote that the plant, just 2.5 miles from Minnesota, would have “a significant impact on Minnesotans and their natural environment.”

The court sent the case back to the court of appeals to consider whether there was enough evidence to support the Public Utilities Commission’s decision to approve Minnesota Power’s plan to form an out-of-state subsidiary to own the plant. Wisconsin law does not allow foreign entities to own and operate power plants.