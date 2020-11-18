Minnesota to close bars, restaurants, gyms for 4 weeks

"Today's action will push many small restaurants, food service and other hospitality businesses over the cliff," Liz Rammer, president and CEO of the trade group Hospitality Minnesota, said in a statement. She called for "immediate financial assistance from the state or these businesses will not be here in four weeks."

Tony Chesak, executive director of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, which represents bars and restaurants that serve liquor, predicted a "devastating" further permanent loss of places to eat and drink.

"Bars and restaurant leaders and staff are heading into a bleak holiday season with little to no support from our elected leaders," Chesak said in a statement. "The state and federal government both need to take steps to aid employees and the hospitality industry with relaxed regulations, direct financial support, unemployment assistance, and loans to get through this dark winter."

Bahram Akradi, CEO of the Chanhassen-based Life Time chain of fitness clubs, said he was "dumbfounded" by the decision.

Akradi said he'll have to furlough 4,000 workers in Minnesota who were brought back when the clubs reopened earlier this year, while 120,000 members will lose a "safe haven" for maintaining their health. He said it's unfair that gyms are being singled out when retailers are not.