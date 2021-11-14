Missing 13-year-old Mazomanie dog returned safely after police nab cat burglar

A dog that went missing Friday from a Mazomanie home has been returned safely after police arrested a woman suspected of stealing him.

Jackson, a 13-year-old German short haired pointer, was reported missing from a residence on Wall Court some time between 6 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no signs of forced entry and nothing else missing from the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Saturday, a deputy received a call from someone claiming to have Jackson. The deputy responded to the caller’s residence early Sunday morning and found the dog, who was returned to his family.

The woman, who has not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a domestic animal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.