Missing Mauston man found dead in car submerged in Lemonweir River, Juneau County authorities say
Missing Mauston man found dead in car submerged in Lemonweir River, Juneau County authorities say

A Mauston man who had been missing since early Saturday morning was found dead in his car submerged in the Lemonweir River, authorities reported.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Garrett Georgeson, 21, was discovered Sunday night inside his Chevy Cruze Hatchback submerged in the river. In a press release, Sheriff Brent Oleson said the incident remains under investigation.

Georgeson was reported missing Saturday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, Georgeson left Randall’s Uptown Bar in Mauston at about 2:42 a.m. Saturday morning.

