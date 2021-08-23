Missouri man dies after saving 2 children in Lake Michigan

RACINE — A 40-year-old man died Sunday after saving two children who were “in distress” in the water near the pier north of North Beach and Zoo Beach, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said early Sunday evening.

Schmaling called the man "a hero.”

The man entered the water to save the children, who were related to him, at about 3 p.m., Schmaling said in an interview. The children got out of the water thanks to the man, whom Schmaling said was from Missouri, but he was unable to get out.

Emergency responders — including lifeguards and emergency personnel from the South Shore Fire Department, City of Racine Fire Department, the Racine County Dive Team of the Racine County Sheriff's Office — found the man at about 4 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were three drowning deaths on the Racine lakefront in June: A 10-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

Swimming near the pier is considered especially dangerous, particularly on days with conditions such as those found this weekend. Life-threatening waves of up to 7 feet were expected this weekend along Lake Michigan throughout southeast Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.