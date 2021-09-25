 Skip to main content
AP

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on St. Paul's East Side

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another on the city’s East Side.

The Star Tribune reported that just before 7 p.m. Friday, several 911 callers reported shots fired at a small apartment building in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Officers found the victim there, unresponsive. Emergency medics arrived and pronounced him dead.

A short time later, officers learned that a second man shot in the same incident had been taken to Regions Hospital by a private party.

The second victim was in surgery late Friday with life-threatening wounds, police said. They added that they believe the victims were targeted and that the shootings were not random.

No one had been arrested as of late Friday.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

