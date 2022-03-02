1 dead, 2 injured in St. Paul apartment building fire

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a one person died and two others were injured after a fire in a St. Paul apartment building Tuesday.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office said 73-year-old James Sparks died in the blaze, which was contained to one unit. Two others were hospitalized.

St. Paul Fire Department officials said the fire was likely caused by smoking. There was a smoke detector in the unit where the fire started but it wasn't working, officials said. It was the first fire fatality of the year in St. Paul.

All other residents of the building were able to return to their units.

