 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

1 dead, 2 injured in St. Paul apartment building fire

Authorities say a one person died and two others were injured after a fire in a St. Paul apartment building

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a one person died and two others were injured after a fire in a St. Paul apartment building Tuesday.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office said 73-year-old James Sparks died in the blaze, which was contained to one unit. Two others were hospitalized.

St. Paul Fire Department officials said the fire was likely caused by smoking. There was a smoke detector in the unit where the fire started but it wasn't working, officials said. It was the first fire fatality of the year in St. Paul.

All other residents of the building were able to return to their units.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv zoo closes in Ukraine but animals still remain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News