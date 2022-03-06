1 dead, 3 wounded in early-morning shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say one person was killed and three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday after an argument escalated to gunfire.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a residence. Police provided medical aid to all the wounded and additional officers were sent to the scene to assist with crowd control, authorities said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman with potential life-threatening wounds and two men with non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital.

Police said a “verbal altercation” led to the shooting, but no further information was available. No arrests have been made.

