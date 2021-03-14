1 dead, 4 injured when car strikes tree and splits in 2

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Woodbury say one person was killed and four others were seriously injured Saturday night when a car struck in tree and split in two.

Emergency personnel responded to 911 reports of a single-vehicle crash with several occupants around 11 p.m., according to Woodbury Public Safety.

One occupant of the 2015 Honda Accord was ejected upon impact with the tree and died at the scene. Four others had to be extricated from the car and were transported to local hospitals, authorities said. Their conditions are not known.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0