 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead, 6 wounded in overnight shootings in Minneapolis
0 comments
AP

1 dead, 6 wounded in overnight shootings in Minneapolis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say one person died and six people were wounded in a series of shooting incidents that happened in Minneapolis overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunfire about 9 p.m. Saturday in north Minneapolis and later found out that a man involved in that incident arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and died. Authorities do not know what led to the shooting.

The other shootings were reported between 10:49 p.m. Saturday and 5:22 a.m. Sunday, police said. One man who was shot just after midnight is hospitalized in critical condition, according to authorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News