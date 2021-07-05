 Skip to main content
1 dead after St. Paul commuter train hits vehicle on tracks
AP

1 dead after St. Paul commuter train hits vehicle on tracks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A light-rail commuter train slammed into a vehicle on the tracks in the Twin Cities on Sunday, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Metro Transit officials said the eastbound train hit the vehicle in St. Paul around 4 p.m. Sunday.

One person in the vehicle died at the scene. Another was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The train operator also was taken to Regions for an evaluation.

Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr said it’s too early to say how the vehicle came to be on the tracks.

