1 dead following shooting outside Minneapolis church
AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One man was fatally shot and another wounded outside a funeral at a north Minneapolis church.

The Star Tribune reports officers responded at 12:41 p.m. Friday to a report of shots fired outside Shiloh Temple.

Police spokesman John Elder said the shooter fled, but officers later stopped the suspect vehicle near Cretin Avenue on Interstate 94 and arrested several people.

One man in his 20s was hospitalized in critical condition and died about two hours later, Elder said.

The newspaper said his death brings the number of 2021 homicides in Minneapolis to 40.

It’s unclear if the suspects and victims knew each other.

The shootings took place just after the funeral for Christopher Robert Jones Jr., 24, of Brooklyn Park, one of two men killed outside the Monarch nightclub in downtown Minneapolis on May 22. Eight people were wounded in that incident.

