 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

1 man dead, officer injured in Minneapolis gunfire exchange

One man is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a police officer has been injured during an exchange of gunfire at a Minneapolis home

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One man is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a police officer has been injured during an exchange of gunfire at a Minneapolis home, according to authorities.

Officers said they responded to a 911 hang-up call about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, saw people inside the house and tried to communicate with them through a window.

They directed the officers to the back of the house where police announced their presence and entered through an unlocked door, according to officials.

Officers heard cries of distress just before the man confronted officers and pointed a gun at one of them.

“Gunfire was exchanged. The officers moved outside,” according to a police statement. “Moments later, one of the individuals from inside the house told officers that the adult male with the gun had shot himself.”

People are also reading…

A police officer was wounded in the incident, and treated and released from a hospital. Authorities did not say how the officer was injured.

A woman and two children left the home, apparently without physical injuries, police said. According to investigators, a gun was recovered at the scene.

The police officers involved were wearing body cameras that were activated. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

St. Paul man sentenced to 43 years in large sextortion case

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 43 years in prison for running an online pornography scheme that victimized more than 1,000 girls across the United States. Authorities say 31-year-old Yue Vang created fake female profiles online to entice girls to create sexually explicit video images and send them to him. Vang knew they were all under 16 because their ages were posted in profiles or they told him. In one case, authorities said Vang contacted a 15-year-old girl and threatened to distribute sexually explicit pictures of her to her classmates and parents to “ruin her life” unless she complied with demands to send additional nude pictures and videos. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger labeled the case a “vicious sextortion scheme.”

R. Kelly convicted of child porn, enticing girls for sex

R. Kelly convicted of child porn, enticing girls for sex

A federal jury in Chicago convicted R. Kelly on Wednesday of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex after a monthlong trial in his hometown. It's another legal blow to a singer who was once one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. Prosecutors won convictions on six of the 13 counts against him, with many of the convictions carrying long mandatory sentences. But the government lost the marquee count —  that Kelly and his then-business manager successfully rigged his state child pornography trial in 2008. Both of Kelly's co-defendants, including longtime business manager Derrel McDavid, were acquitted of all charges.

Minnesota Gov. Walz agrees to 2 more debates with challenger

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has agreed to two additional debates against Scott Jensen, following complaints from the Republican challenger that Walz is ducking him. The candidates will meet for an Oct. 18 debate sponsored by a group of television stations that includes KEYC in Mankato, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth and KXJB in Fargo, North Dakota. Another debate is scheduled for Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio. Jensen called Walz’s announcement “a classic case of too little, too late” because early voting begins next week.The Walz campaign said three debates is the same number of forums “that were held in the U.S. Senate elections won by Amy Klobuchar in 2018 and Tina Smith in both 2018 and 2020.”

R. Kelly timeline: Shining star to convicted sex offender

R. Kelly timeline: Shining star to convicted sex offender

R&B superstar R. Kelly’s musical accomplishments have long been shadowed by allegations that he sexually abused women and children. Now the singer has been found guilty in his hometown of Chicago on child pornography charges, but acquitted of a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008. The verdict comes after he was sentenced in New York in June to three decades behind bars on sex trafficking charges. While Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has vehemently denied the allegations, his accusers testified that he subjected them to his perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change

Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term. It's a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced it Friday, just a week before early voting starts in an election that will determine control of the governor’s office and both houses of the divided Legislature. He says he announced it this late because it took a long time to complete the plan. But he acknowledged it sets up a “stark contrast” with Republicans.

Minnesota regulators approve huge solar project in Becker

A massive solar project that is expected to cost at least $575 million has been approved by Minnesota utility regulators. The state Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to Thursday to allow Xcel Energy to recover costs for the new solar farm from the taxpayers. Commissioners touted the project for its environmental benefits and an expected economic boost. The plant would help replace electricity that will be lost when Xcel shuts down its three big Sherco coal-fired power plants in Becker between the end of 2023 and 2030. The Star Tribune reports that Xcel is touting Sherco Solar as the largest solar plant in the Upper Midwest and one of the largest in the country.

Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill US senator

A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator. Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It isn't clear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Court records do not identify the senator other than to say they do not represent Minnesota. The indictment says Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator’s field office in June. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.

US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

Federal authorities have charged 48 people in what they're calling the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet uncovered. The defendants allegedly stole $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.  But prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry. Documents made public Tuesday charge the defendants with counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery. Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to thousands of kids, then sought reimbursement. This year, the U.S. Justice Department has made prosecuting pandemic-related fraud a priority and has stepped up enforcement actions.

Minnesota Ojibwe harvest sacred, climate-imperiled wild rice

Minnesota Ojibwe harvest sacred, climate-imperiled wild rice

Wild rice, or manoomin in Ojibwe, is sacred to Indigenous peoples in the Great Lakes region because it’s part of their creation story and because for centuries, even a handful made a difference between life and starvation during harsh winters. But changing climate, invasive species, and pollution are threatening the plant, even as its cultivated sibling rises in popularity nationwide. Those threats make it crucial to teach young tribe members to harvest wild rice respecting both the rituals and the environment. That’s what the Leech Lake Tribal College was doing last week in north-central Minnesota, taking students ricing for the first time on the vast waterway.

Court affirms fines against bars who violated mask mandate

A Minnesota appeals court panel has sided with the state health department, which fined bars that violated emergency safety orders during the coronavirus pandemic. The three judges, in a ruling issued Monday, affirmed the health department’s authority to suspend the bars’ license and levy fines. The operators of two of the many bars that violated the governor's mask mandate appealed health officials' actions against them. The health department had issued a $10,000 fine and a 30-day license suspension against Norm’s Wayside in Buffalo. For the Mission Tavern in Merrifield, the health department let an administrative law judge decide the penalty, which was a 20-day license suspension and a $5,000 fine.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Marge Hebbring talks about history of the Ojibwe and the Cadotte’s

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News