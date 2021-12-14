$1 million bond set for Carlton County man in wife's death

KETTLE RIVER, Minn. (AP) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a Carlton County man accused of fatally shooting his wife.

Raymond Julian,65, was arraigned Monday on a charge of intentional second-degree murder in the death of Tracy Julian.

The 62-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds Friday at the couple's property near Kettle River. A Carlton County sheriff's deputy went to check on the couple after a third party reported receiving an email from the defendant implying that he planned to kill his wife.

Julian was initially taken to the hospital for observation after authorities said he was talking about harming himself. Officials say it appears Tracy Julian died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest, although autopsy results are still pending.

Court documents did not include a possible motive for the shooting. A criminal complaint alleges Julian admitted to investigators that he killed his wife.

Judge Rebekka Stumme has granted a request for a public defender. Another court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 27.

