1-year-old girl injured in St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 1-year-old girl was injured when someone fired gunshots at a vehicle in which she was riding in St. Paul, according to police.

Doctors were unable to determine whether the child had a graze wound from a bullet or was cut by glass from a broke vehicle window that was struck, authorities said.

A man was driving, a woman was in the front passenger seat and two young children were in the back, including the girl who was injured Monday afternoon when someone in a black sedan started shooting at them, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

St. Paul Sgt. Natalie Davis said someone drove the woman and the girl to the hospital in another vehicle where the child was treated for minor injuries.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

