1-year-old girl killed by hit-and-run driver in Cass County
AP

  • Updated
WALKER, Minn. (AP) — A toddler has been struck and killed outside a residence in Walker by a driver who left the scene, according to Cass County sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff Tom Burch said the 1-year-old girl was struck in the driveway of the home about 5 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say the driver, a 28-year-old Walker man, left the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies began first aid before paramedics arrived. The girl was taken to a landing zone but died before she was medically transported.

Burch said in a statement that the driver returned to area and was arrested near the scene. He was taken to the Cass County Detention Center. Formal charges are pending.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will do an autopsy.

