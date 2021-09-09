 Skip to main content
12-year-old fatally shot during dispute in Minneapolis
AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been fatally shot during a neighborhood dispute in Minneapolis, according to police.

The child was shot during an argument between two people, according to authorities. Police spokesman Garrett Parten said the victim's involvement in the dispute is unclear.

The suspect, described by witnesses as a boy in his mid-teens, fled before police arrived on scene. The victim was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died, the Star Tribune reported.

His grandmother, Darlisa Williams, identified the victim as London Michael Bean, a sixth-grader at Sojourner Truth Academy in Minneapolis.

The boy's death is the city's 64th homicide of 2021 and the third fatal shooting of a child in the past few months.

