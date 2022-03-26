13-year-old boy killed, mother hurt in domestic stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 13-year-old boy was killed and his mother was seriously hurt in a stabbing stemming from a domestic dispute in Olivia.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Olivia where he later died, police said. His mother was being treated for her injuries and is expected to survive, police said.

Officers were called Thursday morning to a home on a report of a domestic disturbance. They arrived and found that both victims had been stabbed, police said.

Names of the victims have not been released, the Star Tribune reported.

A 38-year-old man known to the victims was arrested and taken to the Renville County jail, where he was being held without bond.

