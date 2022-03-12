14-year-old Duluth boy held in death of family member

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A 14-year-old Duluth boy is in custody in connection with the death of a 19-year-old family member.

Duluth police said officers responded to a medical call Friday night in the 1700 block of East Superior Street and found a 19-year-old woman injured and unresponsive. Medical responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The Star Tribune reports officers apprehended the 14-year-old after he was “determined to be involved,” police said. He is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center pending formal charges by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

Officers had been at the same address earlier Friday evening, according to police. They had responded to a call of a disturbance, and an adult male member of the same family was alleged to have been assaulted. Police spoke to the man, determined there’d been no assault, and left the scene.

No further information was released, including the victim’s name.

