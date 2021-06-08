 Skip to main content
15 Minneapolis schools switch to online to avoid heat
AP

15 Minneapolis schools switch to online to avoid heat

  • Updated
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fifteen Minneapolis schools that aren’t fully air-conditioned are switching from in-person to online instruction to avoid a heat wave this week.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the schools will shift into online learning Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in Minneapolis are expected to top out in the mid- to upper-90s those days.

The schools plan to re-open on Friday, the last day of class for the year, so students can bring items home and teachers can close their classrooms.

