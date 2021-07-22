 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15-year-old boy shot in Anoka County has died
0 Comments
AP

15-year-old boy shot in Anoka County has died

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy who was shot over the weekend in Fridley has died. according to Anoka County sheriff’s officials.

Authorities say Anthony Rouse, of Blaine, died Tuesday at Hennepin County Medical Center from a gunshot wound suffered Sunday evening.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Tierney Peters, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and remained in custody. He has not been identified.

Peters said the investigation is still active and details of the shooting and motive cannot yet be shared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy blasts Pelosi over Jan 6 committee picks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News