16-year-old shot in leg at St. Paul birthday party

Police are trying to piece together how a 16-year-old ended up shot in the leg at a St. Paul birthday party

  • Updated
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police are trying to piece together how a 16-year-old ended up shot in the leg at a St. Paul birthday party.

The Star Tribune reported shots were fired into the crowded party around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Police spokesman Steve Linders said private security was working at the party and turned away people who tried to bring guns inside.

Someone with a gun was pushed out of the entrance and he opened fire. A second person also began shooting.

Police arrived to find about 100 people outside the party. Some started fighting and interfering as officers worked to find the teenager who had been shot. The teen was take to a hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

This story has been updated to correct AP member attribution to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

