$1M for Minneapolis fences, barricades for Floyd death trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis and Hennepin County officials will spend at least $1 million to put up fences and other barricades ahead of the trial for the former officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.

Minneapolis officials estimate $645,000 will be spent to protect the city's five police precincts, City Hall and the Public Service Building.

County officials say the initial cost for leasing and installing barriers around the Hennepin County Government Center, where Derek Chauvin's trial begins Monday, is about $420,000.

“Some in our communities may find some of the environmental structures that they see — barricades and barriers and fences — perhaps a little bit daunting,” Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said at a news conference Thursday. “But, as we saw the events of Jan. 6, that is that preventative tool that we have to consider and have to look at.”

Arrandondo was referring to the U.S. Capitol insurrection Jan. 6.