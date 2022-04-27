 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

1st winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Minnesota

Lottery officials say the first people to buy a winning Mega Millions ticket in Minnesota have quietly redeemed their prize

  • 0

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Lottery officials say the first people to buy a winning Mega Millions ticket in Minnesota quietly redeemed their prize on Tuesday, opting to take the cash option and to remain anonymous. They will collect $66.9 million before taxes.

The $110 million ticket for the April 12 drawing was sold at a Holiday gas station in Ramsey. Lottery officials could not say if the winners were from Minnesota, but were told the couple has been playing the lottery since their first date more than 30 years ago.

A new state law allows winners of prizes of $10,000 or more to keep their names a secret.

Erika Helvick Anderson, the state lottery’s director of public affairs, said the couple plan to retire in the summer and use the money to possibly buy a new house and cars and travel. They also told lottery officials it was OK to release a few details about them, but not their names, the Star Tribune reported.

People are also reading…

“They always liked hearing stories about previous winners, so they wanted to share a little bit about them while still remaining anonymous,” Helvick Anderson said. “They are still wrapping their head around this.”

Mega Millions has been played in Minnesota since 2010. It is the fifth largest jackpot in state lottery history. The biggest prize won in the state was a $228.9 million Powerball jackpot in 2011.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest juvenile suspect in death of 10-year-old girl

Police arrest juvenile suspect in death of 10-year-old girl

Police investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin say they've arrested a juvenile suspect known to the victim. The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. Police said her death was a homicide. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm during a brief news conference Tuesday evening declined to provide the age or sex of the suspect, whether the suspect was related to Lily or where the arrest occurred. He said there was no longer any danger to the public. Kelm says officers executed a search warrant at an address in the block where Lily had gone to visit her aunt on Sunday, when she went missing.

Walz calls for deal on unemployment insurance, 'hero pay'

Walz calls for deal on unemployment insurance, 'hero pay'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for compromise in negotiations to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay frontline worker bonuses during his fourth State of the State address. The address later Sunday comes with four weeks left in the session as lawmakers figure out how to use the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus and more than $1 billion in federal pandemic funds. The Democratic governor’s address was be the last of his term before he faces a stiff challenge from Republicans later this year. It will be his first address at the Capitol since the pandemic began.

Holiday lights drape homes in vigil for slain Duluth family

Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays. A family relative last week killed 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. On Sunday night, members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered to remember the victims. People were invited to bring new children’s books to donate in honor of the family that maintained a “little free library” outside their home. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, a former neighbor of the Barrys who hosted the event, said the family was known for their adventurous spirit and welcoming nature.

Person fatally shot after encounter with police in Chisholm

Authorities say a person was fatally shot early Wednesday during an encounter with law enforcement officers in northeastern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the person who died in the Iron Range city of Chisholm was wanted for a recent felony committed in Morrison County. Authorities say that about 4:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and officers from Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia were actively searching for a “known suspect” and vehicle in the Morrison County felony case. Contact was made with the person about 7:30 a.m. and “an officer involved shooting occurred.” The shooting is being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Police confirm deaths of 5 in Minnesota were murder-suicide

Police confirm deaths of 5 in Minnesota were murder-suicide

Police in Minnesota say a man killed his aunt and uncle, two young cousins and their dog before killing himself at their home in Duluth. Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference Thursday that 29-year-old Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad killed his relatives in their beds sometime Tuesday night, then shot himself as police knocked on the door around midday Wednesday. Before he died, Cole-Skogstad posted a message on Facebook saying that he had made “the absolutely horrid choice” to kill himself and his relatives. He also wrote that he had “suffered many years of mental illness” but rarely sought help “because I felt I never deserved it.”

Officials: 9-year-old dies in accidental shooting in MN

Authorities say a 9-year-old girl has died after she was accidentally shot at a home in southwestern Minnesota. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a residence near Lynd, a town southwest of Marshal. The girl was taken by air to a hospital and died Tuesday. She has not been identified. Sheriff’s officials say the shooting has been classified as accidental, but the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. Authorities have not disclosed who fired the fatal shot or how the girl or anyone in the home was able to gain access to the gun.

New criticism for Rep. John Thompson over traffic stop

A state lawmaker expelled by Democrats from their caucus last fall faces new criticism after police say he yelled at officers after his daughter was pulled over. Police in St. Paul say state Rep. John Thompson arrived at a scene Sunday where officers had pulled over his adult daughter for expired tabs and for swerving out of her lane. Chief Todd Axtell said in a social media post that Thompson “jumped out and immediately began interfering by yelling and questioning the traffic stop and identifying himself” as a state legislator. The chief accused Thompson of attempting “to intimidate and bully police officers” doing their job. Thompson didn’t immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

Man targeted in meals fraud probe faces passport charge

A man who authorities say is a target in a sweeping investigation into alleged fraud in a student meals program has been arrested on a passport charge. Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Mohamed Jama Ismail was charged with making a false statement when he applied for a new passport in March — after authorities seized his passport in January. Ismail was arrested Wednesday at the airport. His attorney, Patrick Cotter, says Ismail's motive was to go see his family, not flee the country. Ismail is one of the owners of Empire Cuisine & Market. Court documents unsealed in January say Ismail and his partners misappropriated more than $11 million that was intended for Feeding Our Future.

Sioux Falls VA Healthcare leader reassigned amid complaints

The director of the Sioux Falls VA Healthcare System has been reassigned following a multitude of complaints about mismanagement. The VA’s Midwest region director Robert McDivitt says Lisa Simoneau will stay with the Veterans Affairs Department and serve at regional headquarters in the Twin Cities. According to a letter from U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds to Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough whistleblowers who contacted him said the Sioux Falls medical center had a hostile work environment where employees were mistreated and veteran care was not a priority. Simoneau did not respond to a message seeking comment Thursday. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News