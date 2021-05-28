 Skip to main content
2 children die in separate incidents in Twin Cities pools
AP

  Updated
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two children have drowned in separate incidents in pools in the Twin Cities.

Authorities say a 4-year-old died five days after he was found in the pool at a downtown Minneapolis hotel, and a 5-year-old boy died earlier this week at an apartment complex pool in Burnsville.

In the Minneapolis incident, Alani King’Yeh Tyler of Minneapolis was found unresponsive on May 20 in the pool at the Best Western Normandy Inn & Suites. He was taken to the hospital but died on Tuesday from complications of drowning, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said.

In Burnsville, Ilyaas Said was found Wednesday in the pool at the Southwind Village Apartments. He died that evening, the Star Tribune reported.

Both deaths are being investigated.

