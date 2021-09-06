 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 children pulled from Minneapolis lake, taken to hospital
0 Comments
AP

2 children pulled from Minneapolis lake, taken to hospital

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two children were rushed to a hospital after they were pulled from a Minneapolis lake on Monday.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said on Twitter that one of the kids is 11 and one is either 12 or 13 years old.

Both were initially unconscious and had no pulse when they were pulled from Lake Nokomis.

After CPR was started, the older child regained a pulse and began breathing. Additional information on their conditions was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Unemployment Boost Comes To An End

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News