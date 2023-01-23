 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

2 deputies wounded in Minnesota town of Winsted

Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted

WINSTED, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two deputies were shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted on Monday.

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene say the two deputies' injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remained in the home in a standoff with law enforcement.

KMSP-TV reports that officers from the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Winsted police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene.

The City of Winsted posted a message on its Facebook page urging residents to avoid the area.

Winsted is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Minneapolis

