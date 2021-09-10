 Skip to main content
2 girls injured in Meeker County school bus crash
AP

EDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Two girls suffered minor injuries when their school bus was rear-ended by another vehicle in Meeker County on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says there were 15 children on the bus at the time of the Friday morning crash in Manannah Township. All of the children are students in the Eden Valley-Watkins School District and the two girls who suffered minor injuries were 6 and 8 years old.

The Sheriff’s Office says the bus was stopped at a bus stop at the time of the crash and its lights were activated.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the school bus also suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

