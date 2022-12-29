2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a “don’t walk” signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Thursday.

The driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the 7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police and a prosecutor said.

A 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs, New Mexico, were on Fremont Street crossing 4th Street when they were struck by a burgundy colored GMC Acacia driven by Terrell, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The Clark County coroner’s office did not immediately release their names, pending notification of relatives.

Terrell appeared in court in handcuffs Thursday and was not asked to speak by a local judge who set bail at $100,000 and scheduled her to appear Jan. 4 on the criminal charges that could get her a mandatory minimum prison sentence of two-to-20 years for each death if she is convicted. She will be asked to enter a plea if she is indicted or ordered by a judge to stand trial.

A deputy public defender temporarily assigned to represent Terrell, Marissa Pensabene, said in court that Terrell is a single mother of a 3-year-old who has lived in Las Vegas for more than three years and works as an account executive for an internet company. Pensabene was not immediately available outside court to comment.

Judge Holly Stoberski said that if Terrell posts bail, she cannot drive and must wear an ankle bracelet electronic monitor.

The Fremont Street Experience pedestrian crossing is a marked walkway beneath traffic signals on a three-lane, one-way street. It is often crowded with people making their way between casinos, stores, kiosks, street entertainers, bars and restaurants beneath a zip-line attraction and a four-block-long lighted video canopy.