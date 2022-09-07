2 killed in crash of experimental plane in Wisconsin

Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses said Thursday members will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12 if labor agreements cannot be reached. The strike notice follows weeks of unsuccessful negotiations and involves seven health care systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth. Nurses have taken issue with not only wages, but staffing levels which they say are dangerously low and with support following the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals have argued that the proposals by the union and its nurses are too costly. The nurses are seeking more than 30% increases in compensation by the end of the three-year contract while the hospitals have offered 10% to 12%.