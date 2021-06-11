2 men charged in fatal graduation party shooting

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged two men in a fatal shooting at a Woodbury graduation party.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported 19-year-old Jaden Townsend and 23-year-old Enrique Davila were charged late Thursday in Washington County with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and various assault charges in connection with the death of 14-year-old Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl on Saturday.

According to court documents, Townsend and Davila remain at large. A 17-year-old referred to as a “juvenile defendant” is also at large.

The charges didn’t provide a motive for the slaying or say who fired the fatal shot.

Hobbs-Ekdahl’s stepfather, 35-year-old Keith Dawson of St. Paul, was charged earlier this week after he allegedly fired the shots that started the incident. He faces a list of counts that include drive-by shooting, assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a gun. He remains jailed in lieu of $175,000 bail.

According to court documents, officers arrived at the party to find 20 to 30 people inside and outside a garage as well as dozens of shell casings fired from multiple guns.