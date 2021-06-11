2 men charged in fatal graduation party shooting

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged two men in a fatal shooting at a Woodbury graduation party.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported 19-year-old Jaden Townsend and 23-year-old Enrique Davila were charged late Thursday in Washington County with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and various assault charges in connection with the death of 14-year-old Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl on Saturday.
According to court documents, Townsend and Davila remain at large. A 17-year-old referred to as a “juvenile defendant” is also at large.
The charges didn’t provide a motive for the slaying or say who fired the fatal shot.
Hobbs-Ekdahl’s stepfather, 35-year-old Keith Dawson of St. Paul, was charged earlier this week after he allegedly fired the shots that started the incident. He faces a list of counts that include drive-by shooting, assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a gun. He remains jailed in lieu of $175,000 bail.
According to court documents, officers arrived at the party to find 20 to 30 people inside and outside a garage as well as dozens of shell casings fired from multiple guns.
A woman at the party told police that an SUV arrived. The driver, later determined to be Dawson, allegedly fired three to four times at two people standing next to a darker SUV. About 15 to 20 shots were fired in return from the dark SUV, she said.
Another person told investigators that he, Hobbs-Ekdahl and others showed up at the party sometime after 10 p.m. As they were leaving Davilia put a gun into his ribs and said “don't try anything.” Townsend then slapped the male across the face. The juvenile was nearby and also was armed.
Hobbs-Ekdahl called his stepfather, Dawson, and met him at a nearby car dealership. They drove back to the party in their car with Dawson following in his SUV. Dawson then opened fire at the dark SUV. A round fired in return hit the trunk of the car Hobbs-Ekdahl was in, went through the seat cushion and hit the boy, killing him.
