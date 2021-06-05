2 men guilty in kidnapping, slaying of Minneapolis Realtor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has convicted two men in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reports Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, both 42, were found guilty in Hennepin County District Court on Friday.

Prosecutors said Monique Baugh, 28, was lured to a phony home showing in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove, kidnapped and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley on New Year’s Eve.

In their closing arguments, prosecutors said the men were part of a scheme aimed at getting to Baugh’s boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, who had a feud with a former business associate and drug dealer, Lyndon Wiggins. Mitchell-Momoh was shot and wounded twice in the chest and once in the groin after Baugh was kidnapped from a Maple Grove home on Dec. 31, 2019.

Berry and Davis are the first of five suspects charged in the case to go to trial. Wiggins and his girlfriend, former Hennepin County probation officer Elsa Segura, are awaiting trial on the same charges filed against Berry and Davis, who are scheduled to be sentenced July 12.

Berry’s wife, Shante Davis, is awaiting trial on one count of aiding an offender. She is also Berry Davis’ sister.

