2 men hurt in St. Paul scrap yard explosion
AP

2 men hurt in St. Paul scrap yard explosion

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two men were hurt when a gas tank in a St. Paul scrap yard exploded.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the men were cutting into the tank Saturday afternoon so it could recycled when it exploded.

Authorities said the explosion could be heard from blocks away. Debris traveled as far as a block and a half. It's unclear what type of gas was in the tank.

Both men were being treated at a local hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

