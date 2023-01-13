2 Minnesota men accused of falsely selling crops as organic

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped. The governor acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday that his proposal — which started out last year as $1,000 for individual filers — has found only “lukewarm support” among fellow Democrats. But he says returning even a little of the surplus could help taxpayers cope with inflation. Walz also says his budget, which he'll unveil Jan. 24, will propose indexing state aid for schools to inflation.