2 of 3 suspects in Northfield death investigation arrested

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Investigators say a man found dead at his home near Northfield is apparently a homicide victim.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, a person went to check on a homeowner in Greenvale Township Friday and saw three people leave the scene in what was believed to be the homeowner’s car.

That person called law enforcement, and when deputies arrived they found the man dead inside the home, KSTP-TV reported.

Around 5 p.m., police officers spotted the vehicle in Northfield and approached the suspects. The sheriff's says two were arrested, but the third person got away.

State Patrol helicopters and police dogs are helping with the search for the remaining suspect, who authorities say could be armed and dangerous.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KSTP-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0