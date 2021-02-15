 Skip to main content
2 people found shot dead inside car in south Minneapolis
AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police are investigating after two people were found fatally shot inside a vehicle near a high school in south Minneapolis.

Police were called to a report of a shooting near Roosevelt High School shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find a vehicle parked on a sidewalk, with one male and one female inside who had been shot and were deceased. Police said the victims appeared to be adults.

A third person inside the vehicle was evaluated by medical personnel and interviewed. It was not clear whether that person was injured.

Police did not release a possible motive and they are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit tips electronically at CrimestoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

