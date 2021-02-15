2 people found shot dead inside car in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police are investigating after two people were found fatally shot inside a vehicle near a high school in south Minneapolis.

Police were called to a report of a shooting near Roosevelt High School shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find a vehicle parked on a sidewalk, with one male and one female inside who had been shot and were deceased. Police said the victims appeared to be adults.

A third person inside the vehicle was evaluated by medical personnel and interviewed. It was not clear whether that person was injured.

Police did not release a possible motive and they are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit tips electronically at CrimestoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.

