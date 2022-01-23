 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

2 shot, wounded during gathering after Minneapolis funeral

Minneapolis police say two people were critically wounded in a shooting at a gathering after a funeral

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people were critically wounded Saturday in a shooting at a gathering after a funeral, Minneapolis police said.

Police said about 100 people were gathered for a meal at the Cora McCorvey Health and Wellness Center when a man arrived and started an argument. The suspect shot a man and woman and fled the scene.

Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten said gun violence in itself is shocking and to have a shooting at a funeral is “wrong.”

“There seems to be a lack of sensitivity to the sanctity of life, and that leaves many of us aching for understanding as to how something like this could happen,” Parten said. ”This is very hard for family and friends and loved ones who gathered to grieve and honor someone that they had loved.”

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News