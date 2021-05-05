2 South Dakota men killed in Minnesota highway crash

AVOCA, Minn. (AP) — Two South Dakota men have died in a highway crash in southwestern Minnesota.
The men were driving separate vehicles when they collided in Murray County Monday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Officials said 26-year-old Alexander Bretsch, Frederick, was northbound on Highway 59 near Avoca when his pickup collided with a southbound car driven by 37-year-old Kyle Thompson, of Huron, near Lime Lake.
Both men were transported to Murray County Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
The State Patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
