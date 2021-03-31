2 views of Floyd onlookers: Desperate to help, or angry mob

A still image of body-camera footage from Officer Tou Thao, who was facing the bystanders and admonishing them to stay on the sidewalk, shows 14 people. At least five are female, including Frazier, her cousin and two teenagers. One bystander is a small child. At least three people have their phones out to capture the scene. Of the 14, only one — a teenage girl two steps into the street with her phone out — is off the sidewalk at that point, although the live video shows others stepping into the street at times.

Nelson has suggested there were others off camera — across the street and on the other side of the intersection — though the broadest camera view so far does not show a crowd at the intersection. He has also highlighted passing cars that may have heightened officers' stress.

Mike Brandt, a local defense attorney closely watching the trial, said Nelson “obviously needs to come up with some explanation as to why the cops kept doing what they were doing.” He said he did not think it would be persuasive.

“When you look at the ‘crowd’ you have visions of two or three people deep fanning out 180 degrees (if not more) around the officers,” Brandt said. “That really wasn't the case."