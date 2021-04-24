20-year cannabis study shows few cognitive impacts on twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — By following sets of twins from age 11 to adulthood, University of Minnesota researchers have found that cannabis use has few impacts on long-term cognitive abilities.

Out of 2,410 sets of identical twins from Minnesota, only 364 had differing cannabis use between siblings, making them eligible for the study. Following twins has allowed the researchers to observe differences in cannabis usage with fewer variables at play.

“The sample of twins is representative of the population of the whole state of Minnesota,” said Dr. Steve Malone, the study co-author and Institute for Child Development (ICD) researcher. “But I think it’s a really important feature of the design, that these samples are representative of the population of us as a whole.”

Dr. Jonathan Schaefer, an ICD postdoctoral researcher at the University, joined the study two years ago. University researchers Dr. William Iacono and Dr. Matt McGue started the study in the 1990s.

The ongoing study observes cognitive, mental health and socioeconomic outcomes of cannabis use. The twins have been given a baseline assessment every two years that includes an electroencephalogram (EEG). The researchers also ask the sets of twins to self-report on topics such as the frequency of their cannabis use and the physical effects.