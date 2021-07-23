 Skip to main content
3 deaths in western Wisconsin investigated as homicide
AP

WEST SALEM, Wis. (AP) — Workers discovered three bodies early Friday at the entrance to a quarry in far western Wisconsin, and authorities said they are investigating the deaths as a triple homicide.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf called the deaths a “targeted act” but declined to tell reporters how the three died, WXOW-TV reported.

Wolf said the bodies were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. by two workers of the Milestone Quarry near West Salem, about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.

He said authorities are working to identify the victims and that autopsies will be conducted. No vehicles were at the quarry when the bodies were found.

Wolf said authorities spent Friday gathering evidence at the scene, which he described as "complex."

No one was in custody and there were no suspects as of midday Friday, Wolf said.

The sheriff is seeking video from nearby residents with security cameras. He said he believes the three victims were killed sometime after dark on Thursday and before 5 a.m. Friday, and investigators want to see if any cameras recorded vehicles on County Highways M and S during that time.

———

This story has been corrected to show that La Crosse, not West Salem, is along the Minnesota border.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WXOW-TV.

