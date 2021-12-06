3 firefighters injured, rescued from Minneapolis home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three firefighters were injured and had to be rescued from a burning home in Minneapolis.

Crews responded to the fire shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

A neighbor called 911 after spotting the fire in the back of the single-family home and went over to knock on the door as the residents “were unaware that their home was on fire," Deputy Chief Kathleen Mullen said. All four people in the house fled to safety.

Gusty winds fueled the fire and when crews were inside a portion of the house collapsed and trapped three firefighters under a large section of roofing. Mullen said it appeared that a support beam holding up a section of the roof had fallen, KSTP-TV reported.

All three were rescued by their fellow firefighters and taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to the fire department. All personnel were pulled out of the home and firefighters attacked the fire from the exterior.

The Red Cross is helping the two adults and two children who have been displaced after the house was declared uninhabitable.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KSTP-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0