3 people found dead in suburban Twin Cities residence

Police are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were discovered in a suburban Twin Cities residence

FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were discovered in a suburban Twin Cities residence on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the residence in Fridley, north of Minneapolis, just after 2 p.m., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

A preliminary investigation showed no obvious signs of trauma and officials said there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.

The Fridley Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

