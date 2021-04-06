 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3M will pay Bemidji $12.5 million to help treat water
0 comments
AP

3M will pay Bemidji $12.5 million to help treat water

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — The city of Bemidji has reached a settlement with 3M to help pay for treating contamination in the community's water supply.

3M will pay $12.5 million toward building and operating a new treatment facility to remove chemicals known as PFAS, which the company manufactured for use as firefighting foam.

The city found elevated levels of PFAS in its wells in 2016 and linked the source of the contamination to firefighting foam used during training at the regional airport, which is located near the wells, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

Some PFAS have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, kidney and thyroid issues and some cancers.

The agreement was a “long time coming,” city manager Nate Mathews said. He said there was a lot of anxiety in the community when the PFAS were discovered.

“I think people in Bemidji are feeling a good sense of relief that we addressed the issue,” Mathews said. “It was a big, complicated project and a long, long process, and it’s good to get some conclusion to that.”

The first phase of the $16 million treatment project is expected to be online within the next couple of weeks, Mathews said.

Construction on the second phase, which will allow the city to treat more water, will start this summer or fall and take about two years to complete.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Minnesota Public Radio News.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 37: Cameron House Bear and Other Stories

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News