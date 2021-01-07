4 Minnesota GOP lawmakers silent on blame for Capitol siege

On Thursday, Phillips implored Congress to stay in session to consider impeaching Trump and to back using Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to remove him. He also demanded dismissal of those responsible for the security failure at the Capitol.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Phillips excoriated Trump.

“The lies and disinformation, the stoking of anger and yesterday’s de facto encouragement of storming the Capitol is egregious, criminal, seditious and intolerable," Phillips said. “And anybody who after yesterday’s events doesn’t see it the same way — I simply have to disagree with and encourage them to do some soul searching.”

Phillips said principle has to be placed above political self-preservation.

Other Minnesota Democrats also called for invoking the 25th Amendment. And U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar moved ahead with articles of impeachment.

“Every single hour that Donald Trump remains in office, our country, our democracy and our national security remain in danger,” Omar wrote to colleagues. “Congress must take immediate action to keep the people of this country safe and set a precedent that such behavior cannot be tolerated.”